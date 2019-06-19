Delaney draws big crowd for first camp

About 250 kids turned out Saturday morning at Whale Branch Early College High School for former Warriors star Dee Delaney’s inaugural football camp.

Delaney, who went on to star at The Citadel and the University of Miami before spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins last season, offered the camp for free and recruited some of his former teammates to help out, including Clemson defensive lineman Nyles Pinckney.

“It’s just an opportunity for the kids to get out and have fun and learn,” Delaney said. “I’ve always wanted to do a camp — something I never really had growing up. I want the kids to see that somebody from their neighborhood made it out and they can too.”

Delaney appeared in two games for the Jaguars last season before being claimed off waivers by the Dolphins in December. Miami cut the 24-year-old defensive back in May, but he worked out for the Kansas City Chiefs last week and hopes to be in an NFL training camp this summer.