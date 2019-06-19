Beaufort teams bounced from all-star tourneys

Beaufort’s all-star baseball teams each went 0-2 in Dixie Youth Baseball District 8 play at Burton Wells Park over the weekend.

The host team drew a first-round bye in the Minors (9-10) tournament but was unable to take advantage, falling 16-1 to Bluffton American on Saturday and 11-0 to Bluffton National on Sunday.

Bluffton American won its first two games and was slated to play Hilton Head for the district championship on Tuesday with the winner advancing to the state tournament July 12-18 in Anderson.

In the Ozone (11-12) tournament, Beaufort dropped its opener 5-1 to Hilton Head on Friday, then fell to eventual runner-up Colleton County on Saturday.

Bluffton National defeated Colleton County 9-5 for the championship Monday night, earning a berth in the state tourney from July 12-18 at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton. Bluffton American received a host bid to the state tournament.

Next up is the AA Machine Pitch (7-8) district tournament beginning Friday in Walterboro. Beaufort opens against Hilton Head at 6 p.m. Friday at ACE Basic Sports Complex.

