Bruns captures age group title at SCGA Junior

Beaufort’s Jerry Bruns won the 13-14 age division and Hilton Head’s JT Herman finished second in the 15-18 division at the Heritage Classic Foundation SCGA Junior Championship played June 11-12 at Country Club of Lexington.

Bruns took a one-shot lead in the final round and held on for a one-shot victory over Adam Hunt of Columbia despite a rocky start to his final round. Bruns made a double bogey on his second hole of the day and was 3-over through 12 holes before steadying himself and making six straight pars to nail down the victory.

Herman fired a 3-under-par 69 in the final round — tied for the best round of the day in the 15-18 division — to forge a tie with Daniel Island’s Austin Scott at 5-under-par, but Scott defeated Herman on the second playoff hole to claim the title.

Herman secured a spot on the Palmetto State’s roster for the Georgia–South Carolina Team Matches – the longest running junior matches in the country – at the Country Club of Spartanburg in July.