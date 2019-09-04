Cunningham visits YMCA

U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham visited the Wardle Family YMCA on Thursday, Aug, 29 to see first the positive impacts the Y has on our local community, specifically the Y Afterschool Program plus year-round food program, which the Wardle Family Y has been a part of for many years. Every year the Wardle Family Y works with partners Y-USA, Walmart, the Beaufort County School District and others to provide meals free of charge for students in the afterschool program as well as Y summer camps.