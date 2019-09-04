Chocolate lovers flock to the Chocolate Tree

All-you-can-eat goodies draw hundreds to Beaufort candy store

By BOB SOFALY

More than 350 people satisfied their sweet tooth by binging on chocolate Friday during the 35th annual All You Can Eat Night at The Chocolate Tree on Carteret Street.

Event organizers said more than 200 tickets for the first session were sold in advance of the event and another 150 tickets sold for the second session.

Participants were lined up down the block along both sides of the store. As staff and volunteers went in and out of the store, the smell of chocolate wafted out and moans of delight could heard.