Rain doesn’t stop Lands End Woodland River Festival

By BOB SOFALY

A little weekend rain didn’t stop the 15th annual Lands End Woodland River Festival on Saturday on St. Helena Island.

Though all the entertainment moved under awnings and cooks had a difficult time keeping their fires going, the smaller than average crowd was still enthusiastic with singing and storytelling in original Gullah language.

According to the festival’s web page, the River Festival is a two-day family friendly and multicultural event celebrating the ancestry of the Gullah families who purchased hundreds of acres of the Lands End Woodland in the 1920s.

Aunt Perlie Sue (Anita Singleton) entertains a small crowd with her authentic Gullah/Geeche storytelling during the 15th annual Lands End Woodland River Festival on Saturday. Photo by Bob Sofaly