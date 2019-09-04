Downtown Merchants Association celebrates Football in The South at First Friday

The Downtown Beaufort Merchants Association invites the community to kick off the weekend by celebrating Football in the South downtown during their monthly First Friday event, weather permitting.

Everyone is encouraged to deck out in their favorite football jersey or team gear and come downtown to enjoy an evening of football traditions, live music, and late-night shopping and dining.\

Portions of Bay street and surrounding blocks downtown will be closed to traffic so everyone can safely and easily enjoy a stroll while exploring the eclectic blend of downtown shops, galleries and restaurants.

The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m., and like all First Friday events, is free, kid-friendly, and welcoming to all.

Souls Harbor, (voted Beaufort’s favorite band), will provide live entertainment and The Beaufort Classic Car and Truck Club, along with the Sun City/Hilton Head Car Club, will have their restored and vintage vehicles on display. Members from each club will be on hand to talk about their cars and share information about their clubs.

Downtown businesses and restaurants will feature promotions, demonstrations and special discounts throughout the evening. Many will have giveaways and goodies to share as well.

A visit to downtown on a First Friday is a perfect way to start the weekend and spend time with friends and family visiting unique shops, galleries, and specialty stores. Shopping and dining locally is a fun way to support the economic vitality and growth of the community.

For information, contact Downtown Beaufort Merchants Association at dbmerchantsassociation@gmail.com