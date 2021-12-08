Committee selects map, forwards it to full Council

From staff reports

The Executive Committee has forwarded redistricting map option 3A to County Council in a unanimous vote. The map was created based on public comments and suggestions provided during the three public hearings, submitted online, or feedback to individual Council Members.

“The feedback was tremendous and helped the County staff to focus on neighborhoods street by street and make sure we get this right,” said Dan Morgan, Beaufort County Director of Mapping and Applications. “We feel we were able to preserve the one person, one vote yet improve the grouping of communities of interests with the help of the public.”

Beaufort County received the Census data from South Carolina on October 26 and then released the redistricting timeline on November 8. Since then, County staff has been working hard with the data, community leaders, and reviewing public comments to create the best and most equitable map for Beaufort County.

The County held three public hearings and has taken online comments from the redistricting webpage over the last 10 days.

The map will now move to the full County Council. Members of the community are welcome to attend the County Council meetings to provide further comments. To sign up for public comment, go to https://bit.ly/3Glb5nW.

Any further suggested changes to the map should be sent to Council Members. Council Members will be able to introduce amendments to tweak the map if they choose.

Council will have three readings of the Redistricting Map Ordinance:

December 13 – 6 p.m., first reading at County Council meeting.

January 10 – 6 p.m., second reading at County Council meeting.

January 24 – 6 p.m., third and final reading at County Council meeting.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3y3nxpm. To review the meetings, go to https://bit.ly/3IulWxK.