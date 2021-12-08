Seabrook shooting that killed 2 still under investigation

By Mike McCombs

The person or persons involved in a shooting resulting in two deaths Saturday night in Seabrook have been identified, but the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating circumstances surrounding the incident, according to Sheriff’s spokesperson Bob Bromage.

At around 11 p.m., Saturday, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Detour Road in Seabrook. According to the Sheriff’s Office, upon arrival, the deputies learned that two women were shot following a dispute at a party.

Flora Mae Gantt, 74, of Walterboro was pronounced dead at the scene, while 30-year old Shaina Mulligan of Beaufort died en route to the hospital.

Anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact SSgt. Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

Mike McCombs is the editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.