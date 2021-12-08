/

Christmas Parade shines in Beaufort

1 min read
Santa and Mrs. Claus ride atop a ladder truck provided by the Port Royal Fire Department at the end of the hour-long Christmas Parade on Sunday.

 The annual Christmas Parade Sunday was right at an hour long, the longest parade in recent memory. And the weather was absolutely perfect. Maybe that’s why the crowd was huge. Just perfect. 

Ray Cording, left, as “Gunny Claus” and Dave Robles as his driver elf ride a vintage “mule,” circa 1970, during the annual Christmas Parade.
Sydney Eugene, 3, gets a big hug from Frosty the Snowman during the annual Beaufort Christmas Parade on Sunday. Photos by Bob Sofaly.
Even the Grinch seemed to be having a good time during the hour-long annual Beaufort Christmas Parade on Sunday. Photo by Bob Sofaly
