The annual Christmas Parade Sunday was right at an hour long, the longest parade in recent memory. And the weather was absolutely perfect. Maybe that’s why the crowd was huge. Just perfect.
Christmas Parade shines in Beaufort
Latest from Blog
Lowcountry Urgent Care, Burkes HomeCentric planned as well From staff reports If you are like many…
The Beaufort High Eagles bowed their collective heads in prayer on the sideline after losing the…
Beaufort loves its parades BEAUFORT – Whether it’s Martin Luther King’s birthday or Water Festival or Veterans…
By Mike McCombs The person or persons involved in a shooting resulting in two deaths Saturday…
From staff reports The Executive Committee has forwarded redistricting map option 3A to County Council in…