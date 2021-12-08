Christmas Parade shines in Beaufort

The annual Christmas Parade Sunday was right at an hour long, the longest parade in recent memory. And the weather was absolutely perfect. Maybe that’s why the crowd was huge. Just perfect.

Ray Cording, left, as “Gunny Claus” and Dave Robles as his driver elf ride a vintage “mule,” circa 1970, during the annual Christmas Parade.

Sydney Eugene, 3, gets a big hug from Frosty the Snowman during the annual Beaufort Christmas Parade on Sunday. Photos by Bob Sofaly.