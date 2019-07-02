Classic Car and Truck Club of Beaufort joins nationwide event

The Classic Car and Truck Club of Beaufort is joining organizers across the country to celebrate the 10th annual SEMA Collector Car Appreciation Day by holding their monthly cruise-in from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12 at Grayco on Lady’s Island.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) declared July 12, 2019, as “Collector Car Appreciation Day.” As a result, hundreds of car-related events are taking place across the country during the month of July.

The events aim to raise awareness of the vital role that automotive restoration and collection plays in American society. As a uniquely American pastime that serves as the inspiration for everything from music and photography to cinema and fashion, the automotive industry has made a positive impact on the American economy and in serving technological advancements for more than 100 years.

The Classic Car and Truck Club of Beaufort is proud to be celebrating this important day. Everyone is welcome to participate by registering a car or being a spectator.

The Grayco Cruise-In will be one of hundreds of car events taking place across the United States and Canada to celebrate “Collector Car Appreciation Day.”