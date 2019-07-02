Downtown Beaufort Merchants Association’s July First Friday event is made in America

July’s First Friday Event, hosted by The Downtown Beaufort Merchants Association, will be a family-focused evening of good old-fashioned fun, “Made in America”.

Businesses along Bay Street and the downtown business core will be decked out in red, white, and blue and the spirit of Old Glory will fill the streets.

Merchants and restaurants will be open for “late-night” shopping and dining for the event which runs from 5 to 8 p.m.

At the clock tower on Bay Street, a special letter-of-thanks-writing booth will be set up, and all are welcome to participate in a gesture of gratitude by writing a card or letter of thanks and well wishes to new Parris Island Marine recruits and graduates.

There will be a backdrop photo station for those who would like to pose or take a patriotic selfie or group photo with friends and family. John Sundrla will be the feature entertainer for the evening and share his unique musical styling.

First Friday is a perfect reason to visit downtown – to have a great meal, check out unique shops, galleries, and specialty stores while enjoying free entertainment and activities.

Participating businesses will feature promotions, demonstrations and specials throughout the evening.

All are encouraged to come and celebrate with friends and neighbors and share in supporting the downtown business community, which helps maintain a vibrant local economy.

This and all First Friday events are free and open to the public.

For information, contact the Downtown Beaufort Merchants Association at dbmerchantsassociation@gmail.com.