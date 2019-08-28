Chamber hosts Military Appreciation Day

Photos by BOB SOFALY

The Greater Beaufort Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Atlantic Marine Corps Communities, held its annual Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Laurel Bay military housing area.

Military Appreciation Day is a free event for all military families as a thank you for their service and sacrifices. Active duty and retired military, along with their spouses and children. were treated to lots of games and food and help from local businesses.

The Chamber thanks the many sponsors that helped to make the day a success, including 4-Star sponsors: Beaufort County Economic Development Corporation, Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Butler Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM and Lockheed-Martin.

Above: Brinlee Miller seems to be giving the photographer the “back off” look during the annual Military Appreciation Day on Saturday at the Laurel Bay military housing center. Brinlee’s mom, Julianna Miller, said she has several older brothers and knows how to take care of herself.



Left: It wouldn’t be official without Tux the Clown there to give twisted balloon animals to the children. Here, Tux (John Craig) uses a mechanical device to blow up another of the endless number of balloons needed to put smiles on children’s faces.

