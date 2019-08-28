Atwood to celebrate publication of The Testaments on big screen

USC Beaufort Center for the Arts and Fane Productions is proud to present Margaret Atwood live on stage and in cinemas on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. in celebration of the global publication of The Testaments, Atwood’s highly anticipated sequel to her seminal work, The Handmaid’s Tale.

Margaret Atwood: Live in Cinemas will be broadcast to more than 1,000 cinemas across the globe,

including cinemas throughout the U.S., United Kingdom and Canada, with delayed screenings planned in Australia and New Zealand.

“I am delighted that the launch of The Testaments will take place not only in London on Sept. 10, but also by live-streaming to over 1000 cinemas around the world,” Atwood said. “I can’t be in all the places at once in my analogue body, but I look forward to being with so many readers via the big screen.”

Filmed live from the National Theatre in London, BBC journalist and New York Times best-selling author Samira Ahmed will interview Atwood about her remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to her handmaid story, 34 years later. The event, presented in partnership with Equality Now will include a number of special guests.

Tickets are available at the door and on sale now at uscbcenterforthearts.com. All seats are $18. USCB Center for the Arts is located at 801 Carteret Street in Historic Downtown Beaufort.