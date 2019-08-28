Lowcountry Food Bank dedicates new Sysco cooler

The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) conducted a dedication ceremony and Sysco food-packing event Aug. 21 at the LCFB in Charleston to celebrate the new Sysco produce cooler the company donated.

The produce cooler space has enabled the LCFB to source additional produce to feed those in the Lowcountry community who struggle with hunger. Since the Sysco cooler was installed, the LCFB has increased its capacity to source more than 22 additional tractor-trailer loads of produce. This new cooler also enhances the longevity of the produce distributed by the LCFB.

“Sysco’s generous commitment, with this new fresh produce cooler, allows us to serve food-insecure children, families and seniors and ensure they have access to nutritious, fresh produce,” LCFB President and CEO Pat Walker said. “The new Sysco produce cooler makes it possible for us to source more fresh fruits and vegetables than ever before and ultimately get more nutritious food to our neighbors who are most at-risk of food insecurity.”

Tom Propps, Sysco Foodservices Columbia President, said, “It is an honor to serve the community where our associates live. We are proud to serve the Lowcountry Food Bank, and we look forward to many years of partnership. I want to thank our Sysco associates for taking time out of their work day today to help pack food for our community.”

The Lowcountry Food Bank serves the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina and distributed more than 30.5 million pounds of food in 2018. For more information go to lowcountryfoodbank.org.