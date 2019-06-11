Business Briefs

Home2 Suites By Hilton to celebrate grand opening

On Thursday, June 20, the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the grand opening of the new Home2 Suites By Hilton in Beaufort. The celebration kicks off at 5 p.m., and the official ribbon cutting ceremony takes place at 5:30 p.m.

Home2 Suites invites the public to attend the event from 5-7 p.m. Guests can enjoy hors d’oeuvres and enter to win door prizes.

Home2 Suites is a modern extended stay brand featuring innovative elements and amenities. Visit their new location at 3658 Trask Parkway in Beaufort.