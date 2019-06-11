News Briefs

SCDNR alligator hunting deadline approaching

The application deadline to enter this year’s public alligator hunting season lottery drawing is 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15.

A $10 nonrefundable application fee is required to apply for the Public Lands Hunt. A randomized computer drawing based on a preference point system will determine the selection of hunters. Unsuccessful applicants will receive a preference point for use in future alligator lottery hunts.

This year’s public season will begin at 12 p.m. noon Sept. 14 and run until noon Oct. 12.

If selected, tag fees are $100. Additional fees apply for nonresident applicants.

By law, the fees collected are used to support the Alligator Management Program’s research and management activities, and for conservation of the American Alligator in South Carolina.

Please check the S.C. Department of Natural Resources website at www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/alligator/index.html for more alligator hunting information and any changes or updates.

The SCDNR will closely monitor these hunts, and the harvest and regulations may be modified for future seasons. If you encounter problems with applying please contact SCDNR at 803-734-3887 before continuing.

SC AG Wilson joins motion to unseal generic drug price fixing complaint

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a 44-state coalition led by Connecticut Attorney General William Tong in a motion Friday, June 7 to unseal their complaint against Teva Pharmaceuticals and 19 of the nation’s largest generic drug manufacturers. The complaint, filed on May 10 in U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, alleges a broad conspiracy to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition and unreasonably restrain trade for more than 100 different drugs.

Marines live-fire training in June

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island will be commencing live-fire training from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, June 17 and 18.

The marsh and waterways in the range impact area to include Archer’s Creek, Ribbon Creek, and Edding Creek will be closed to boater traffic.

For questions regarding firing times and waterway closures, please contact the Weapons and Field Training Battalion Range Control at 843-228-3170.

Davis to speak to Beaufort Tea Party

State senator Tom Davis will be the guest speaker at the June meeting of the Beaufort Tea Party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 17 at Fuji’s Restaurant at 97 Sea Island Parkway on Lady’s Island.

Davis was slated to speak at the May meeting but had to reschedule. This month, Davis will discuss the state budget, the Compassionate Care Act, the Personhood Act, hemp and more. Bring your questions, and seating is limited, so come early.

League of Women Voters Beaufort Area hosting June meeting

Members and non-members are invited to attend the monthly meeting of the League of Women Voters Beaufort Area from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at Beth Israel Synagogue at 401 Scott Street in Beaufort.

The League is preparing for many activities leading up to the 2020 elections, and this month’s meeting agenda will include discussions and planning for the following committees: Voter services, voter access, education, Observer Corps, legislative issues (ERA, redistricting), membership, 100th anniversary celebration, fundraising and the Harriet Keyserling Emerging Leader Fund.

The League recently conducted a successful annual meeting and luncheon to elect new officers and confirm its priorities. Nearly 100 tickets were sold to the event, which featured presentations on Women of the Reconstruction Era.

The organization’s top action priorities include voter access, voter technology and voter registration. Program priorities, based on polling, include redistricting, voter education, healthcare reform, natural resources protection and passage of the Equal Rights Amendment.

All meetings of the League are open to the public.

The League of Women Voters of Beaufort Area, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

Find us on Facebook at League of Women Voters Beaufort Area, follow us on Instagram @beaufortvotes and #beaufortvotes, contact us at lwvbeaufort@gmail.com or call 704-641-7357.

