Moon Over Buffalo auditions

There will be auditions for the Coastal Stage production of Moon Over Buffalo at 7 p.m. June 17-18 at 100 Sea Island Pkwy in Beaufort.

The play will be performed Aug. 16 -25 by Coastal Stage at AMVETS at 1831 Ribaut Rd. in Port Royal.

The director has chosen to make summer rehearsal schedules flexible and will coordinate with pre-arranged vacation and out-of-town holiday time. For more information and role descriptions, visit www.coastalstage.com/get-involved.