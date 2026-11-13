Boater rescued after fire engulfs boat near Hilton Head Island

By Tony Kukulich

The Island News

A boater was rescued after their boat caught fire in the Calibogue Sound near Hilton Head Island on Friday morning, Nov. 13.

A 911 call alerted Hilton Head Fire and Rescue to a possible boat fire off Brams Point Road around 8:30 a.m, and units arrived on scene within three minutes. Firefighters found a boat fully engulfed in flames about 100 yards offshore.

Fire Rescue personnel kept other boats from the area, and confirmed that no one was onboard. The sole occupant was rescued by a passing boat, and no injuries were reported.

The incident will be investigated by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. At this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined.

You can reach Tony Kukulich at tkukulich@theislandnews.com or at 854-257-8125.