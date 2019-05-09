Beaufort Co. honors top teachers, support staff for 2019

While teachers got a lot of attention statewide last week as a result of the 10,000 or more who took part in the SC for ED demonstration at the Statehouse in Columbia, a few in Beaufort County, along with their support staff counterparts, got a little more attention later in the week when they were announced as 2019-2020 Teachers of the Year and Support Staff of the Year for their respective schools.

The teachers and support staff were surprised Friday with flowers, pep rallies, and breakfasts as Board of Education members made surprise visits to announce the honors.

“We have so many strong teachers and support staff,” Board of Education chairwoman Christina Gwozdz said in a release, “and this is a day when we recognize a group of them to represent all of our outstanding professionals. The fact that they were selected through a process that involved their peers makes their recognition even more significant.”

Teachers of the Year are selected by their peers according to criteria established by the schools, the S.C. Department of Education and the district’s teacher forum. Teachers honored Fiday will be eligible for District Teacher of the Year honors next fall.

Support staff honorees are selected by school staff and can include social workers, school nurses, bookkeepers, office managers, teacher assistants, school secretaries and technology and data specialists.

Staff honored Friday will be eligible for District Support Staff Person of the Year.

Here are the 2019-2020 Beaufort County Teachers of the Year and Support Staff of the Year listed by school:

Battery Creek High: Beth Ann Melton (teacher), Barbara Layman (support)

Beaufort Elementary: Christene Johnson-Holmes, Sharlene Washington-Robinson

Beaufort High: Wendy Lacombe, Melissa Lather

Beaufort Middle: Rhonda McCauley, Cynthia Ytyarte

Beaufort-Jasper ACE: Raquel Bryan, Antoinette Heyward

Bluffton Elementary, ECC: Rachel Gauvreau, Nancy Toggweiler

Bluffton High: Michelle Gordon, Kitty Bryant

Bluffton Middle: Donna Floyd, Monica Prieto

Broad River Elementary: Arriel Young, Austin Major

Coosa Elementary: Cynthia Jeffrey, Tammi Ivey

H. E. McCracken Middle: Emily Rietveld, David Welch

Hilton Head ECC: Kimberly Bambeck, Caroline Wallin

Hilton Head Elementary (IB): Denise Bell, Michelle Dewan

Hilton Head Island Creative Arts, Daufuskie Island: Lyn Raichle, Katherine Todd

Hilton Head Island High: Josh Wall, Diana Santos-Lopez

Hilton Head Island Middle: DeAnna Campbell- Holmes, Cathy Woloszyk

Joseph Shanklin Elementary: Keisha Miller, Whitney Watson

Lady’s Island Elementary: Kwame Thornton, Julie Riddle

Lady’s Island Middle: Vicki Shockley, Harry Barnes

May River High School: Julie Collins, Kristy Campbell

M.C. Riley Elementary/ECC: Deborah Hammett, Ani Burkart

Okatie Elementary: Amanda Hogshead, Kari Dollar

Port Royal Elementary: Corey Hollis, Charis Sanders

Pritchardville Elementary: Deree Ward, Laura Dimaria

Red Cedar Elementary: Leanne Black, Jennifer Kreiger

Right Choices: Nancy Wolff, Alexander McBride

River Ridge Academy: Kim Fields, Ashley Herrington

Robert Smalls Intl. Academy: Ashley Holland; Mindy Brown

St. Helena Elementary, ELC: Sharonda Coaxum, Nicole Smalls

Whale Branch E.C. High: Freda McCanick, Alicia Alston

Whale Branch El., Davis ECC: Gerald Greene, Angela White

Whale Branch Middle: Karen Tooman, Mary Singleton

Adult Education: Jannie Mae Williams, Willie Mae Lewis

Transportation: Jerry Green (support)

District Office: Dominique Degraffenried

Note: The honorees for Mossy Oaks Elementary will be released at a later date.

