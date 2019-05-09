Quinnie’s Covers wrap families in love

From left, 8-year-old Bellamy Barrett, Michelle Fraser of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and Nila Barrett of Lady’s Island surround dozens of donated blankets from Quinnie’s Covers, a local organization created by the Barrett family following the September 2017 death of 13-month-old Quinn Barrett. Each blanket is marked with a special hand-sewn tag. Since its inception, Quinnie’s Covers has donated nearly 900 blankets to local hospitals and other service providers across the country. “We just want families to know that they are loved, that they’re prayed for and that someone cares,” Nila Barrett said. To learn more about Quinnie’s Covers visit www.quinniescovers.com or read about it in The Island News at https://yourislandnews.com/getting-through-the-grief/.