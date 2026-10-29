Beaufort Art Association hosting All Member Show

A work by Armando Barajas.

Special to The Island News

Kick off the holiday season with Beaufort Art Association’s annual All Member Show. Start your shopping early or treat yourself to that special piece created by local artists from the Beaufort area. An opening reception on First Friday, Nov. 6, will celebrate “The Best of Beaufort Art.”

The BAA’s November/December exhibit highlights art from its general members, many of whom are professional artists who support BAA but are not regular exhibiting artists in the Gallery. In addition to established artists, the general members include emerging artists in a variety of mediums and styles. A work by Norma Deal.

BAA will also showcase new art from more than 60 of its local exhibiting artists, including 2-D paintings and photography and 3-D works of jewelry, pottery, metal, sculpture, stained glass, and wood.

More than 20 years ago, BAA opened its first gallery on Port Republic Street, moving a few years later to the Elliott House on Bay Street. Today, BAA’s home is at 913 Bay Street in an expansive space that showcases some of the best art in the Lowcountry, with many types of art and artists represented and exhibits changing every two months. The nonprofit organization strives to encourage, support, and provide opportunities for the artistic growth of its members. A work by Linda Tully.

Looking ahead to the weekend before Thanksgiving, Nov. 19-21, BAA will participate in the Mistletoe Market at Tabby Place. Original small art will include holiday and non-holiday works — from cards to wine stoppers, ceramics to jewelry and more — all perfect for gift giving and decorating.

For the upcoming open house and reception on First Friday, Nov. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m., refreshments will be served and the community is invited. The exhibit begins on November 3 and runs through January 3.

For more information, go to the BAA website at BeaufortArtAssociation.com or visit the Gallery at 913 Bay Street in downtown Beaufort.