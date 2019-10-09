Arts Briefs

USCB Center for the Arts presents Masters of Soul

USCB Center for the Arts will host Masters of Soul at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct 11.

Masters of Soul is a celebration of 1960s Motown and soul artists, their music and style. The show features stylishly costumed, fully choreographed tributes to both male and female groups backed by a live band.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors and military, and $15 for students and children. Tickets are available online at USCBcenterforthearts.com and at the box office located at 801 Carteret St. in Beaufort, or at the door the night of the show

Thompson hosting book signing Oct. 11

Tina D. Thompson (above) will hold a book signing for her new book, “The Attack on Eve: God’s Vision vs. World’s Vision,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the McIntosh Book Shoppe in Beaufort.

The book, called “a survival guide for the modern soul” is the debut of Thompson, born and raised in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.

BASEcamp’s fall exhibit focuses on Emily Scott Pack

Beaufort Digital Corridor is pleased to present two unique angles of one artist’s vision for the BASEcamp Gallery Fall installation.

Emily Scott Pack’s dual exhibit will include her encaustic works of art and paintings comprised of coastal inspired abstracts, landscapes, and lowcountry life. The other side of that will be The RAW Project, a series of black and white photos of Real Authentic Women – encouraging and empowering women “to see themselves as the vulnerable, beautiful, and authentic humans they are.”

The exhibit will display throughout October, November, and December. Plan to meet Emily and enjoy a glass of wine and some light snacks as part of Beaufort’s Fall Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at BASEcamp, 500 Carteret Street, halfway between USC Beaufort Center for the Arts/Sea Islands Center Gallery and the downtown galleries. Art is for sale direct through artist.

Presentation on Civil War photographers set for Oct. 17

The Beaufort County Historical Society and the Beaufort District Collection are collaborating to present Stephen Wise’s presentation, Civil War Photographers in Beaufort, at noon, Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Beaufort County Library at 311 Scott Street.

The talk is free and open to the public. Seating limited and first come, first seated.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m..