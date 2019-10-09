Nine Beaufort County schools earn state recognition

Nine Beaufort County schools – including Coosa Elementary, Riverview Charter and Lady’s Island Elementary – have earned Palmetto Gold or Silver awards for student academic achievement, the South Carolina Department of Education announced Oct. 7.

“These are very noteworthy recognitions,” Superintendent Frank Rodriguez said in a release. “We’re very proud of the students who improved their performance and also proud of the hard-working educators who supported them.”

The state’s Education Oversight Committee establishes criteria for the awards, and the Department of Education applies those criteria to determine which schools are honored. The Education Department announced Palmetto Gold and Palmetto Silver winners for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years based on revised criteria approved earlier this year by the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee.

Beaufort County winners for 2017-18 were Coosa Elementary and Riverview Charter (Palmetto Gold) and Bluffton High, Hilton Head Island High, May River High, Red Cedar Elementary and River Ridge Academy (Palmetto Silver).

Beaufort County winners for 2018-19 were Riverview Charter (Palmetto Gold) and Bluffton Elementary and Early Childhood Center, Bluffton High, Hilton Head Island High, Lady’s Island Elementary, May River High, Red Cedar Elementary and River Ridge Academy (Palmetto Silver).

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said the awards demonstrate a school’s commitment to excellence and ensuring every student meets the Profile of the South Carolina Graduate.

“This achievement is testament to the hard work of the students, teachers, and principals in each school community,” Spearman said.