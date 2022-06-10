Arrest warrant issued for man considered armed and dangerous

By Tony Kukulich

A warrant for the arrest of 25-year-old Dakari Ayise has been issued on a charge of attempted murder stemming from a May 27, 2022 shootout on St. Helena Island.

The shootout resulted in the death of 21-year-old Darius Ayise. He was the brother of Dakari Ayise.

Dakari Ayise remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to frequent Lady’s and St. Helena islands. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office advises that he not be approached.

The Island News previously reported that three people – two men and a woman – were traveling in a vehicle near the 400 block of Seaside Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. on May 27 when a suspect fired at the vehicle, striking the two male occupants. The Ayise brothers were reportedly the two male occupants of the vehicle.

A Sheriff’s Office investigation found evidence at the scene indicating that gunfire was exchanged between the occupants of the vehicle and a man standing outside a residence on Seaside Road. Deputies recovered two handguns from inside the vehicle in which the trio was traveling.

The two shooting victims were driven to a nearby gas station where they were met by deputies and Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services paramedics. Both men were transported by ambulance to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where Dakari Ayise was treated and released. Darius Ayise was transferred to Medical University of South Carolina for treatment of a more serious injury. He died on June 2 as a result of his gunshot wound.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, interviews with all parties involved in the incident confirmed that shots were exchanged over an ongoing but unspecified dispute.

The identity of the man who fired the shots that killed Darius Ayise and injured Dakari Ayise has not been released. It is unknown at this time if he faces charges in the incident.

Anyone who knows Dakari Ayise’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.



Tony Kukulich is a recent transplant to the Lowcountry. A native of Wilmington, Del., he comes to The Island News from the San Francisco Bay Area where he spent seven years as a reporter and photographer for several publications. He can be reached at tony.theislandnews@gmail.com.