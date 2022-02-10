Aldi discount supermarket coming to Beaufort Station development

From staff reports

Aldi discount supermarket will be coming to Beaufort next year at the new Beaufort Station, according to an announcement on the City of Beaufort’s Facebook page.

The store “will be approximately 21,000-square-feet and will be in one of the outbuildings at Beaufort Station,” the post reads.

The Beaufort Station project is a 200,000-square-foot shopping center with outparcels on 31 acres located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Robert Smalls Parkway and Parris Island Gateway.

In January, the Morgan Companies announced the signing of leases with four “anchor tenants” – Hobby Lobby, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty and Old Navy. Site work is expected to begin this quarter, and the shopping center is expected to be open to the public in the Fall of 2023, according to a media release.

Aldi is the name of two German family-owned discount supermarket chains that together boast more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries.

The chain, was founded by brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht in 1946 split into two chains in 1960 – Aldi Nord, based in Essen, and Aldi Süd, based in Mülheim. Besides Germany, the U.S. is the only country to have both Aldi chains.

In the U.S., Aldi Sud, which operates as Aldi, has more than 1,900 stores, while Aldi Nord operates as Trader Joe’s and has 516 stores.

For Beaufort Station leasing inquiries, contact Zach Means with Divaris Real Estate, Inc., at 804-335-0555 or zmeans@divaris.com.