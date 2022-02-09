Gullah storyteller Anita Singleton-Prather of St. Helena Island spoke to the students of John Paul II Catholic School on Monday in Ridgeland. The presentation was part of the school’s recognition of Black History Month and was the second time that Singleton-Prather has been featured at the school. Photo by Tony Kukulich/The Island News.
SHARING HISTORY
Latest from Blog
By Tony Kukulich The Stewart Family Office announced the creation of a $100,000 revolving fund to…
By Tony Kukulich A teacher at Beaufort’s Mossy Oaks Elementary School discovered a loaded firearm in…
By Tony Kukulich The City of Beaufort’s 2021 purchase of a fire station located in the…
Beaufort’s Russ Gleason, 87, joined the United States Navy in 1956 in Boston. He attended Officer…