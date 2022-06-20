Advance Directives: Taking control of health care choices

From staff reports

Every time you go to the doctor, there is a check box that asks if you have an advance directive. You may look at it and wonder what that is, but don’t want to ask. It’s probably just another form in the pile that you have to fill out. And it isn’t that important, right?

Actually, advance directives are very important if you want your wishes to be known and respected.

“An advance directive is a written document that tells your doctors and family about your decisions and wishes for care and comfort should you become terminally ill or have a serious illness and can’t speak for yourself,” said Anne Caywood, a Bluffton-based attorney and executive director of Lowcountry Legal Volunteers.

Completing one is simple. You can download the documents from any number of websites (visit BeaufortMemorial.org/PowerOfAttorney for a copy) or ask your health care provider for help. In addition to answering a few questions and signing it, you will need a couple of witnesses and maybe a notary. A lawyer is not required. You can be specific about your wishes, or you can simply name someone (a proxy or power of attorney) to make decisions for you if you are unable to do so for yourself.

“Executing a formal Health Care Power of Attorney will ensure that whoever you trust will legally be able to make those decisions on your behalf,” said Caywood.

Once you’ve completed your form and gained agreement from the person you identified to make decisions on your behalf, have a conversation with your family so they are aware of your wishes. Give copies of the paperwork to your doctors, your health care facility and the person you have chosen as your health care power of attorney. Keep the original in a safe but easily accessible place.

Locally, Beaufort Memorial is also able to keep the documents on file in case you are hospitalized. To take advantage of this free service, bring your completed forms, insurance card and a photo ID to the admitting department. For more information, contact the Care Coordination Department at 843-522-5052.

It’s also important that you keep these documents up to date.

“This is a document that you need to periodically review,” said Caywood. “As we age, our goals change and so may our decisions about health care.”

It is important to review your decisions as often as once a year, but it is imperative you review them in case of divorce, diagnosis of a serious illness, decline in your health, or the death of your chosen agent/power of attorney. Be sure to keep track of who has copies, so that you can update them with any changes.

“Prepare in advance, educate your family about your wishes and document them,” says Caywood. “This will empower your chosen representatives to act confidently on your behalf if they should ever need to.”