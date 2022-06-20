Need help preparing your advance directive?

From staff reports

Beaufort Memorial Hospital (BMH) and Lowcountry Legal Volunteers have partnered to help area residents complete a health care power of attorney at no cost.

The two local not-for-profits have scheduled a series of clinics at which those who qualify can meet with an LLV staff attorney or a volunteer attorney from the community to develop the documents. Residents leave the meeting with finalized documents in hand, as well as a legal will.

“It’s also important to have a will so that your decisions will be honored as to how your real and personal property will be distributed to family and loved ones,” said Caywood. “If you don’t have a will at the time of your death, the law of the state where you live will decide everything for you.”

Interested? The first step is to contact the Lowcountry Legal Volunteer office at 843-815-1570 or by email at info@lclv.org.

“A member of the staff will assist you in determining if you meet the qualifications for free legal assistance,” she said. “Qualifications are based primarily on income.”

If you qualify, the office will schedule an appointment for you between noon and 4 p.m. on one of the following clinic dates: June 24, Aug. 26 or Oct. 21. Clinics will be held in the Beaufort Memorial Medical and Administrative Center, 990 Ribaut Road, Beaufort.