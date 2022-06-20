Education Briefs, June 16: 2 from Beaufort earn degrees from Wofford

Wofford College awarded 374 Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts degrees to 357 graduates, including two from Beaufort, during the college’s 168th Commencement Exercises on Sunday, May 22.

Carolina Garren Hughes of Beaufort was one of 93 students who earned two degrees. Hughes received a Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs and a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities.

Kathleen Hampton Simkins of Beaufort received a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities.

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg. It offers 27 major fields of study to a student body of 1,775 undergraduates.

Beaufort’s Anglesey earns degree from Alabama

Tiffany Anglesey of Beaufort received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences when the University of Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies May 6-8, in Tuscaoosa, Ala.

UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs. The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university.

Beaufort’s Hurley graduates from Centenary

Centenary University awarded degrees to 465 graduates, including one from Beaufort, at its 147th commencement, which was held as three separate in-person ceremonies on the University’s Hackettstown, N.J., campus.

Beaufort’s Ashlee Hurley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Equine Studies focusing on Equine Business Management.

Founded in 1867 by the Newark Conference of the United Methodist Church, Centenary University’s academic program integrates a solid liberal arts foundation with a strong career orientation.

Beaufort’s Muradeli named to Troy Provost’s List

Mariam Muradeli of Beaufort has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University for the Spring Semester/Term 4 of the 2021/2022 academic year.

The Provost’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.

Troy University is a public, historic, international university located in Troy, Ala., with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni.

Beaufort’s Willingham makes Lander’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Beaufort’s McCayla Willingham was named to Lander University’s Dean’s List for the second semester of the 2021-22 academic year. To qualify for the Dean’s List at the Greenwood school, a student must earn a GPA of at least 3.5 over the course of the semester. Students are listed by their hometowns below.