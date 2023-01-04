A successful plunge 

Once again, Friends of Hunting Island fundraiser a hit

By Mike McCombs

By all accounts, the 13th annual Pelican Plunge was again a success.

The weather was good, and several hundred plungers rumbled down the beach at Hunting Island State Park and into the cold surf, many wearing costumes ranging from shrimp to Winnie The Pooh to the pelican himself – or herself.

Despite the fog, several hundred people took the challenge and subjected themselves to the cold water during the 13th annual Pelican Plunge on Sunday at Hunting Island State Park. Many said the water wasn’t near as cold as in recent years but admitted to only wading out to their waist.

Friends of Hunting Island President Linda Miller said membership numbers continued to trend upward, as well.

“Our goals are always satisfied by sharing the joy of this event,” Miller said before the race.

All proceeds benefit Friends of Hunting Island in the group’s work to support Hunting Island State Park.

Membership, which costs $60 a year, also offers people the opportunity to select a volunteer category at sign up. Core categories include Lighthouse, Environmental conservation care projects, construction crew projects, sand dune fencing and special building projects, events and the new Shorebird Stewardship Program in conjunction with Audubon South Carolina.

Costume designs representing the most vivid of imaginations were on display during the 13th annual Pelican Plunge on Sunday at Hunting Island State Park.

The Hunting Island Nature Center will be renovated in 2023, and this fundraiser will directly impact those efforts. And of course, members can volunteer for the sea turtle program, counting nests and hatchlings.

For those still interested in joining Friends of Hunting Island or learning about its sea turtle program, visit the website at https://www.friendsofhuntingisland.org/.

Mike McCombs is the Editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.