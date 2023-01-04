2023’s 1st born in Beaufort

Meet Beaufort’s newest resident and the first baby born in Beaufort in 2023. This handsome guy, Nolan Gray Swanson, was born at the Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center on Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Nolan weighed in at 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and is the first child for Autumn Shea and James Patrick Swanson of Beaufort. Photos courtesy of Charlotte Berkeley.