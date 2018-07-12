TCL receives $18,000 from Hospital Auxiliary

Celebrating a 25-year giving history, The Hospital Auxiliary recently gave a generous donation to support scholarships for Technical College of the Lowcountry students pursuing degrees in Health Sciences.

At a June 27 presentation and recognition event, the Auxiliary presented an $18,000 check to the TCL Foundation.

“The Auxiliary is an important partner in support of health sciences education at TCL and an exemplary student advocate,” TCL Vice President for Advancement Mary Lee Carns said.

Over the past 25 years, the Auxiliary has given TCL nearly $500,000 in health sciences scholarships, supporting students in Nursing, Radiologic Technology, Physical Therapy Assisting and Surgical Technology programs.

The Hospital Auxiliary and its volunteers have contributed thousands of hours in support of hospital and community needs and among its many philanthropies, provides scholarships to students entering the healthcare field.

For more information about these and other TCL scholarships, please call Carns at 843-470-5962.

Photo at top (Front Row) Left to Right: Brooke Minton, TCL Radiologic Technology student and scholarship recipient; Glenn Levicki, Ph.D., Dean, TCL Health Sciences Dept.; Kelli Jenkins, TCL Radiologic Technology student and scholarship recipient; Kelley Ard, TCL Radiologic Technology student and scholarship recipient; Marge Sieban, Auxiliary Scholarship Chairman. (Back Row) Left to Right: Dr. Joe Cervone, Auxiliary Golf Committee Member; Michele Connelly, TCL Nursing Program Instructor; Marie Luppino, TCL Radiologic Technology student and scholarship recipient; Kristine Bradley, TCL Nursing student and scholarship recipient; Jonathan Grajales, TCL Nursing student and scholarship recipient; Bob Elliott, Auxiliary Golf Tournament Director; Virginia Corty, TCL Nursing student and scholarship recipient; Mary Ann Jarmulowicz, PhD., Director, TCL Nursing Programs; Chris Corkern, Presenting Corporate Sponsor, Auxiliary Golf Tournament.