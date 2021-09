Beaufort Memorial Hospital will host a job fair Thursday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Beaufort Medical and Administrative Center, 990 Ribaut Road, Room 426.

The hospital is specifically seeking Medical Assistants (CMA and RMA), Licensed Practical Nurses, and clerical specialists to work in physician practice settings. Most positions are full-time, Monday through Friday, and offer a full package of benefits.

For more information, visit BeaufortMemorial.org/jobfair.