Zoning Board of Appeals agenda confirms plans for Cook Out



By Mike McCombs

An item on the agenda for the City of Beaufort’s Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBOA) meeting for 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 22, confirms that there are plans for a Cook Out on the site of the now-closed Golden Corral steakhouse at 122 Robert Smalls Parkway.

While The Island News reported in its Oct. 21 edition that all signs pointed to Cook Out coming, representatives from the company never responded to emails confirming this.

However, according to the ZBOA agenda, Zach Gardner of Summery Engineering “is requesting two variances related to parking requirements for a proposed 3,083 square foot Cook Out fast food restaurant located at 122 Robert Smalls Parkway …” (Parcel ID #R122 029 000 103I 0000, totaling 1.85 acres).

Two parcels totaling 1.881 acres at 122 Robert Smalls Parkway were sold Jan. 8, 2021 by Beaufort Asset Management, LLC to Cook Out-Beaufort, Inc., “A South Carolina Corporation” for $1.34 million.

When reached by phone, a Cook Out official said that any questions regarding the company’s acquisition of land would have to be emailed to Cook Out Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jeremy Reaves. To date, Reaves has not responded to emails from The Island News.

Cook Out’s menu features hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, barbecue sandwiches, chicken nuggets and quesadillas. Instead of combos, their menu features the Cook Out Tray featuring massive and numerous combinations of entrees, sides and a drink for a low price.

The restaurant is also known for the freshly made milkshakes, of which they sell at least three dozen varieties year-round, as well as seasonal flavors.

Mike McCombs is the Editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.