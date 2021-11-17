Elizabeth Nash took this photo in her backyard on Factory Creek, where she says, “We have some of most stunning sunsets on God’s green earth. We are very blessed and grateful.” To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.