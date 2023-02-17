Whale Branch Warriors cruise to 76-41 victory over Vikings in 1st round of 1A state playoffs

The Warriors of Whale Branch Early College High School overpowered the visiting Vikings of Latta High School and cruised to a 76-41 victory during the first round of the 1A state playoff tournament Friday night at Whale Branch.
The 16-6 Warriors ended the first quarter 17-9, and never looked back while displaying deadline accuracy from the three-point line and an a brick wall defense the visiting Vikings (5-17) could not get through.
The Warrior celebrated the win with a length of wood holding five nails, each representing each of the games needed to win to become 1A state basketball champions.
Head coach Antuawn White pounded in the first nail while his team cheered him following the game.
White said the second round game depends on who wins the other game which has yet to be reported.