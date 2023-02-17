Whale Branch Warriors cruise to 76-41 victory over Vikings in 1st round of 1A state playoffs

The Warriors of Whale Branch Early College High School overpowered the visiting Vikings of Latta High School and cruised to a 76-41 victory during the first round of the 1A state playoff tournament Friday night at Whale Branch.

Whale Branch’s K.J. Chisholm, center, goes up for two points buts get block out by Latta High School’s Grayson Williamson, left, and Pernell Legette during the first round 1A state playoff game Friday night at Whale Branch. The Warriors overpowerd the visting Viking and cruised to a 76-41 win. Bob Sofaly/The Island News

The 16-6 Warriors ended the first quarter 17-9, and never looked back while displaying deadline accuracy from the three-point line and an a brick wall defense the visiting Vikings (5-17) could not get through.

The Warrior celebrated the win with a length of wood holding five nails, each representing each of the games needed to win to become 1A state basketball champions.

Latta High School’s Eli Jones, center, moves toward the basket as Whale Branch’s Bradford Thomas keeps up the pressure during their first round of their 1A state playoff game Friday at Whale Branch. The hosting Warriors went on to defeat the Vikings 76-4. Bob Sofaly/The Island News

Head coach Antuawn White pounded in the first nail while his team cheered him following the game.

White said the second round game depends on who wins the other game which has yet to be reported.

Whale Branch head basketball coach Antuawn White is all smiles as the seconds tick away with his team holding a 35 point lead against Latta High School during the first round 1A state playoff game Friday night at WBHS. The Warriors went on to defeat the visiting Vikings 76-41. Bob Sofaly/The Island News

Whale Branch’s Tallon Lee looks to pass the ball after Latta High School’s Lacoree Timmons holds him up during their first round of their 1A state playoff game Friday at Whale Branch. The Warriors went on to win the contest 76-41. Bob Sofaly/The Island News

Latta High School’s Dorian Griffin has a difficult time moving the ball against a tough Whale Branch defense. Here Whale Branch’s Queshawn Fields, back left, and Laron Wright force Griffin to turn and later pass the ball during the first half of their first round 1A state play off game Friday night at WHBS. The Warriors defeated the visiting Vikings 76-41. Bob Sofaly/The Island News