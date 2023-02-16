The Beaufort Eagles defeated the Brookland-Cayce Bear Cats 77-50 in the first round of the state 3A playoffs. Sully Gay had 24 points, Samari Bonds had 20 points, and Michael Dennison had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Wednesday night’s win improves the Eagles’ record to 11-11 and advances them to round 2. The Eagles will host the Region 6, 3A Panthers (19-6 overall) from Lake City on Friday night. Tip off will be at 6:30 p.m.
Eagles defeat Bear Cats 77-50 in first round of 3A playoffs
