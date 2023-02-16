Eagles defeat Bear Cats 77-50 in first round of 3A playoffs

The Beaufort Eagles defeated the Brookland-Cayce Bear Cats 77-50 in the first round of the state 3A playoffs. Sully Gay had 24 points, Samari Bonds had 20 points, and Michael Dennison had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Wednesday night’s win improves the Eagles’ record to 11-11 and advances them to round 2. The Eagles will host the Region 6, 3A Panthers (19-6 overall) from Lake City on Friday night. Tip off will be at 6:30 p.m.

Beaufort High’s McLeod Reichel, center, grabs the rebound and passes the ball during the first half of their first round 3A state playoff game with visiting Brookland-Cayce on Wednesday. The home town Eagles went on to defeat the Bear Cats 77-50. Bob Sofaly/The Island News

Sully Gay lays up for two points during the first round of the 3A state playoff tournament Wednesday night at Beaufort. Gay went on to score a game high 24 points helping the Eagles defeat the Bear Cats 77-50. Bob Sofaly/The Island News

Brooklyn-Cayce’s Devion Carson, right, tries to get through McLeod Reichel and Michael Dennison during the first round of the 3A state playoff basketball game Wednesday night at BHS. The Beaufort Eagles went on to defeat the Bear Cats 77-50. Bob Sofaly/The Island News

Jeremy Huff, head coach of the Beaufort Eagles basketball team calms his team down during the fourth quarter of the Eagle’s first round state 3A playoff game against the Brooklyn-Cayce Bear Cats on Wednesday at BHS. The hosting Eagles went on to defeat the Bear Cats 77-50 to advance to round two which also be a home game. Tip off will be 6:30 p.m. Bob Sofaly/The Island News