VETERAN OF THE WEEK – RON TUCKER

Beaufort’s Ron Tucker, 70, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1971. After Boot Camp at Parris Island and Infantry training, he deployed aboard USS Inchon (LPH/MCS-12) to the Mediterranean. He next served in Greenville, S.C., as an Inspector/Instructor with the Reserve, followed by assignment to Okinawa. He then returned to PI as a Formal Schools Instructor. In 1979 he was selected for Warrant Officer and continued duty at PI. In 1981 he was selected for the College Degree Program at USC and he converted to Limited Duty Officer (Personnel/Adjutant). Upon earning his degree he returned to PI, first to Headquarters Service Battalion then to the Recruit Training Regiment. His next assignment took him to Iwakuni, Japan for one year before returning to Beaufort at MCAS. He deployed aboard USS Iwo Jima (LPH-2) during Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm then returned to duty at MCAS Beaufort. He retired in 1992 as a Captain with 22 years of service. Today he is the President/CEO of the Beaufort Film Society, producer of the Beaufort International Film Festival.

– Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.