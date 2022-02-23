This juvenile Roseate Spoonbill, photographed by Mark Pritchard, was spotted on Dataw Island during this past weekend’s Great Backyard Bird count. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.