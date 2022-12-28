Veteran of the Week – Tyrone ‘Jack’ Jackson

Beaufort’s Tyrone “Jack” Jackson, 68, joined the United States Marine Corps in Montgomery, Ala., in 1973. After Boot camp at Parris Island, he trained at the Military Police School before being assigned at MCAS Beaufort as a Military Policeman.

His next assignment was at Subic Bay Naval Station in the Philippines. He returned to MCAS Beaufort for another tour before being reassigned to Parris Island as a Drill Instructor. It was back to MCAS Beaufort after Drill Instructor duty and before an assignment at Camp Lejeune as an MP, then to MCAS New River as Operations Chief for the MP.

His next assignment was for more than two years to the Marine Detachment aboard USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79), which deployed with him to the Red Sea for Desert Shield/Storm. He returned to MCAS Beaufort for another tour before taking his family to Okinawa for a four-year tour.

His final assignment was back at MCAS Beaufort, from which he retired in 2001 as a Master Gunnery Sergeant with nearly 29 years of active service. He used the GI Bill to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement Administration and he’s worked as a facilities manager in the Beaufort School system.

Today, Jackson is the President of the Beaufort chapter of the Montford Point Marine Association, which inducted him into their Hall of Fame in 2022. He’s been married for 41 years to Gloria (Chaplin) of St. Helena Island.



Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.