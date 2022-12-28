fbpx

Lowcountry Life

/

Volunteers placed a wreath on every headstone Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Wreaths Across America event at Beaufort National Cemetery. Andrea Ogiony took this photo of their work. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.

newsbyte

Previous Story

Veteran of the Week – Tyrone ‘Jack’ Jackson

Next Story

Updated Beaufort Preservation Manual now available

Latest from Lowcountry Life

Lowcountry Life

Jim Bright, background, keeps a close watch on his G-gauge model train as it makes its

Lowcountry Life

Santa Claus took time out of his busy, busy schedule to spend some time and spread

Lowcountry Life

Bob Sofaly snapped this photo of dancers from The Beaufort Academy of Dance performing Nat King

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

Dian Brownfield of Lady’s Island shot this photo of the last of the shrimp boats at

Lowcountry Life

The Beaufort bench project now tallies 17 benches (completed or under construction) in Beaufort’s cultural and