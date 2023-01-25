Veteran of the Week – RJ Clayton

Beaufort’s RJ Clayton, 35, joined the United States Marine Corps in Manasquan, N.J., in 2008. After boot camp at Parris Island and Marine Combat Training at Camp Lejeune, he was assigned to Motor Transport duties at MAGTFTC/MCAGCC Twentynine Palms, Calif. While there he deployed to Iraq, providing transport services for Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Clayton next served at Camp Pendleton, from which he deployed to Afghanistan for duty delivering supplies in logistics convoys. He returned to California and was separated in 2011. He continues to serve as a firefighter/EMT, first with the City of Beaufort and more recently aboard MCRD Parris Island while continuing part time with Beaufort. He is also active with Heroes on the Water, providing recreational wellness experiences for veterans and first responders.



Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.