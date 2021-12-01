VETERAN OF THE WEEK: KEN HALL

Beaufort’s Ken Hall, 83, joined the United States Marine Corps in 1961 in Cleveland, Ohio. After Boot camp at Parris Island and infantry training he was assigned to transportation work at Lejeune, including deployments and temporary duty assignments throughout the Caribbean and aboard the USS La Salle (LPD-3). Also trained in amphibious tracked vehicles (amtracs), he suffered severe loss of hearing and was separated in 1966 with disability. He has stayed active in military support organizations including the Marine Corps League, American Legion, DAV and AMVETS. He’s volunteered at the Museum at Parris Island for 20 years.

– Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.