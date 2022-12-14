Veteran of the Week – John Norman

Beaufort’s John Norman, 61, joined the United States Army in Philadelphia in 1983. After basic training at Fort Jackson he trained as a supply specialist. His first assignment was with the Honor Guard in Washington, D.C., providing honors at events in the city and at funerals at Arlington National Cemetery. He then served with the engineers at Fort Leonard Wood.

His next assignment was with aviation supply at Fort Campbell, Ky., from which he deployed during Desert Shield/Storm into Saudi Arabia and Iraq. His service there resulted in his separation in 1998 with 100 percent VA disability. Today he is active with our DAV and AMVETS, as well as with Montford Point Marine Association.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.