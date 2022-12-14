Santa Claus took time out of his busy, busy schedule to spend some time and spread Christmas cheer with children Sunday afternoon at the Beaufort Executive Airport on Lady’s Island. After landing his Cessna, seen in the background, Bob Sofaly snapped a photo of the Jolly Old Elf getting big hugs from some of the children who were patiently waiting for him. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.