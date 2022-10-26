Veteran of the Week – John Coaxum

Beaufort’s John Coaxum, 90, graduated from Robert Smalls High School in 1952 and joined the United States Navy. After boot camp in San Diego, he was assigned to Storekeeper duties at Naval Air Station Pensacola. His next assignment was aboard USS Coral Sea (CV-43) out of Norfolk. He made deployments to the Caribbean and Mediterranean Seas.

Following the Korean War armistice, he was released from active duty to pursue a college degree under the GI Bill. He completed his BS degree at Allen University in Columbia in 1960 and returned to Robert Smalls High School as a mathematics teacher. Over the ensuing years he earned a Master’s Degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and a Doctorate of Education from Nova University as well as rising to be Assistant Principal, first at Beaufort High School and later Battery Creek High School. He retired from the Beaufort County school system in 1994 after 24 years.

He has remained active serving his community in the American Legion (member of Post 207 for 61 years, Adjutant for 57 years, District commander for 12 years), in his church, as a Mason and Shriner and with his fraternity, Omega Psi Phi.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.