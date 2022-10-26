Touch a Truck returns Saturday

From staff reports

The Junior Service League of Beaufort is hosting their Touch a Truck event this Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Beaufort Town Center at 2127 Boundary Street.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a Quiet Hour from 10 to 11 a.m. for those sensitive to noise.

Cost of admission is $5 per person (free for children 18 months and younger). Proceeds from the event go back into the community via Junior Service League of Beaufort grants that are distributed each year. Events like Touch a Truck help the League continually distribute funds and valuable time right back into the community.

The kids can explore their favorite trucks and vehicles including police, fire safety, construction trucks, and even a monster truck. Come enjoy some music and check out the KidZone featuring games, activities, and Halloween fun. There will be candy drops at 1 and 3 p.m. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase from a variety of vendors.