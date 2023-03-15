Veteran of the Week – Jimmy Colman

Beaufort’s Jimmy Colman, 36, joined the United States Marine Corps in Charleston in 2011. After boot camp at Parris Island, he was assigned to a unit at Camp Lejeune, which shortly thereafter deployed to Afghanistan. While in Afghanistan, he was wounded in combat, earning a Purple Heart. His next duty station was on Okinawa where, incidentally, he was born. During that assignment he worked with and trained Republic of Korea Marines. He separated from active duty in 2014 and returned to South Carolina and the Beaufort area. He comes from a service-oriented family; his mother served in the Navy, his dad is a retired Marine and a sister is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For Veteran Of The Week nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.