VETERAN OF THE WEEK – JERRY MILLER

Beaufort’s Jerry Miller, 77, joined the United States Navy in 1964 in Buffalo. After boot camp at Great Lakes, Ill., and training as an engine mechanic, he served aboard USS Estes (AGC-12) in the western Pacific/Vietnam. He next served in Coronado, Calif., with the amphibious forces before returning for another tour aboard Estes. In 1969 he transferred to the Naval Ordnance Test Facility at Ft. Lauderdale and then to Vallejo, Calif., and Coronado preparing to serve as a naval advisor to the Vietnamese Navy. He then transferred to Saigon; that was four change-of-stations in one year. While assigned in Vietnam, he spent months in the Philippines preparing a large ship being given to the Vietnamese Navy, then sailing it to Vietnam. He next served in Keyport, Wash., aboard the range tender YF-451 testing torpedoes. In 1975 he served as an Engineman instructor at Great Lakes before transitioning to the new gas turbines used aboard fast frigates. He returned to sea aboard USS Samuel Morison (FFG-13), home ported in Mayport, as part of its commissioning crew. His last tour was in Bath, Maine as an instructor for the new engines. He retired in 1987 as a Senior Chief Petty Officer with more than 23 years of service. He then continued in Bath training sailors for another 20 years.

– Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.